Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 475,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.82, a P/E/G ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.