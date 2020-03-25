ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Trading Down 50%

Shares of ENTREC Corp (TSE:ENT) traded down 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 306,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 610% from the average session volume of 43,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ENTREC from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get ENTREC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.09. The company has a market cap of $5.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.88 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that ENTREC Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTREC Company Profile (TSE:ENT)

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.