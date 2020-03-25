EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:EQM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.96. 1,764,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.17.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,702,000 after buying an additional 1,456,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 409,830 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,668,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,906,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after buying an additional 306,269 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

