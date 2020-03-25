Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has outperformed the industry in the past year, courtesy of robust sales and earnings history. The company has been gaining from growth across most brands and sales channels. The trend continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020, with the top and the bottom line surpassing estimates and rising year on year. Performance was supported by growth in emerging markets, travel retail and online sales. However, the company is witnessing certain headwinds caused by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China and around the world. Additionally, adverse currency movements are expected to negatively impact the company’s performance in fiscal 2020. Moreover, challenges in Hong Kong’s retail environment and tariff impacts in China are a concern. Notably, management lowered sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2020.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.70.

EL traded up $13.45 on Friday, hitting $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,340. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

