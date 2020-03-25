Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Everi stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. 5,080,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everi by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Everi by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

