EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.43.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,438,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,617,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,670,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 2,976,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,951. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.