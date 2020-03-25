EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.43.
EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EXACT Sciences stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 2,976,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,951. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EXACT Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.