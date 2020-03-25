Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $281,775.52 and approximately $18.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.54 or 0.04200486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010955 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003531 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,631,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,613,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

