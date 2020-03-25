Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FIL stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The company has a market cap of $89.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

