Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FIL stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The company has a market cap of $89.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

