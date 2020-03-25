First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. 33,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,507. The company has a market cap of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.82. First United has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First United by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First United by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

