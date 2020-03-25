FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $377,865.79 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02631688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.