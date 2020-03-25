Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $2.04, 25,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 689,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLDM. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at $418,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

