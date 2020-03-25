Fortuna (FOTA) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Fortuna has a market cap of $160,790.47 and approximately $411.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Fortuna has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

