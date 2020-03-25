Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.51

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 20405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.92.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

