Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Generac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 840,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

