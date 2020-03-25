Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same during first-quarter fiscal 2020. The top line climbed year over year but bottom line declined. Its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2020 lies within $3.55-$3.91. The guidance considers the macroeconomic uncertainty and the coronavirus outbreak. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment continues to grapple with weak demand thanks to the lackluster industrial manufacturing environment. Further, weakness in Western Europe is a concern for the Flexible Products & Services segment. However, Greif will benefit from its focus on operational execution, capital discipline, and cost-reductions to counter softer market demand. The Caraustar acquisition also bolstered margins and strengthened Greif’s leadership in industrial packaging.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of GEF traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 249,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,963. Greif has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Greif by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $19,575,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Greif by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

