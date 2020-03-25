Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 1330079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.02.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

