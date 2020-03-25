Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HL. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,255 ($16.51) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,750.82 ($23.03).

LON HL traded down GBX 238.50 ($3.14) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,543.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,783.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson acquired 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

