Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 11.9% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price traded up 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.44, 984,594 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,018,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.