Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Acquires $16,434.66 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $16,434.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.07%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit comprises approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

