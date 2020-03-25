Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Trading Up 9.6%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price was up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $56.87, approximately 1,278,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,285,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.