Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Stephens raised Hess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Hess from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.41.

NYSE:HES traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 305,777 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after buying an additional 1,553,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,899,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

