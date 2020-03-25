Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.41.

HES traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305,777 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,899,000 after acquiring an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

