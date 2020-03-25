Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,034.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,034 ($13.60) and last traded at GBX 1,071 ($14.09), with a volume of 140958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,157 ($15.22).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a market cap of $848.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,368.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,354.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.