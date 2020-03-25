Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37, 702,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,695,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $940.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Iamgold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

