IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.15

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 16089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

