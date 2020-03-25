ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMGN. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,718. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $425.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.