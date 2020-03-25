Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells 2,263 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $22,833.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 1,929,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Yext by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Yext by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Yext by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

