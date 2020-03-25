Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 3,374 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $34,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 1,929,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Yext by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Yext by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

