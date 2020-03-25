Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.92

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.92 and last traded at C$12.34, with a volume of 511721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$226,970.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.35 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.46.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 2,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.