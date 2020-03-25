JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.88 ($27.76).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.29 and its 200-day moving average is €24.39. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.