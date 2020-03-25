JET8 Achieves Market Cap of $135,100.21 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, JET8 has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. JET8 has a market cap of $135,100.21 and $358.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.02633361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185443 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . JET8’s official website is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

