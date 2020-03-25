Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.83 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Jianpu Technology updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE JT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 30,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jianpu Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

