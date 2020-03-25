Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 23.8% Higher

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s share price traded up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $3.75, 8,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.