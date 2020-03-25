Jonathan Sheena Sells 897 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $21,617.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 246,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00.

NTRA stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 707,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

