Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Buys 500 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $11,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 310,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KFY stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 556,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.