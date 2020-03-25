Kusama (KSM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00032086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $1.96 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02631688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 8,275,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,044,588 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.