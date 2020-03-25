La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Sidoti

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price objective trimmed by Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LZB. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 588,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.