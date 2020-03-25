Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.05.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $37.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.64. 2,919,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.35. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

