Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LARK traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $19.25. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,783 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $50,260.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,412.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,042 shares of company stock valued at $277,728. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

