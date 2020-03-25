Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 284.78 ($3.75).

Shares of LGEN stock traded down GBX 18.45 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 138.60 ($1.82). 43,475,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 273.22. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total value of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). Also, insider John Kingman bought 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

