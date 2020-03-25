Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $215.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

