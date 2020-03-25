Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.
Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $215.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
