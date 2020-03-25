Lition Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,815.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Lition has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $144,815.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lition has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.02091516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.03374753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00604056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00699233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075969 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00488463 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.