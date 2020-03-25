Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.