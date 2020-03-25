Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MRTI stock remained flat at $$110.00 during trading on Monday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

