Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.88

Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 26035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.22. The company has a market cap of $41.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

