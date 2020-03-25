Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 130000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $19.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

