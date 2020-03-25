MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 550,921 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 848,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 122.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,279,524 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

