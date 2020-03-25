MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.47.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 197,692 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

