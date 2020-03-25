Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 1.2%

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.26, 10,055 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 503,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $200.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.