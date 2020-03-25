M&G’s (MNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MNG. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 264.20 ($3.48).

LON MNG traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878,513 shares. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Clare Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400 ($45,251.25). Also, insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

